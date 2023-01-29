And Ale Venturo? Rodrigo Cuba was walking very close to Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda south of Lima, but not even his current couple and daughter were seen with them.

On the afternoon of this Saturday, January 28, melissa paredes, Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba and Anthony Aranda caused surprise when they were seen walking along the same beach south of Lima. The event was captured by a follower of Instarándula and the video shared by the account of the entertainment portal of Samuel Suarez. According to the ‘ratuja’ who sent the information, the three celebrities were at the El Bosque de la Playa club, located in the Punta Negra resort.

In the images, the Vallejo soccer player can be seen next to his mother and brother. While behind them were the host of “Turn on” and her boyfriend the “Activator” going in the same direction. On the other hand, the daughter of the model and the athlete was not seen accompanying them at any time, like Ale Venturo.

Melissa Paredes responds to criticism from Ethel Pozo

Host Melissa Paredes used her TikTok account to subtly respond to recent comments made by her former co-worker, Ethel Pozo, who referred to her in an interview for a local media outlet.

“Why so much hate? If you already took me out, everyone is supposed to be better than me and happier without me. Leave the mess, girl, one does not need to pay for the light of another to be able to shine, ”she wrote in her post on the video platform.

Melissa Paredes’ program does not even reach the rating point

The announced return of Melissa Paredes to television in the “Préndete” program apparently did not generate public acceptance as expected. The rating figures indicate that on January 25 they only achieved a very poor 0.2 points.