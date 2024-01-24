Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda They surprised more than one by announcing their separation. The former couple had gotten engaged with great fanfare in the United States, however, the wedding plans were canceled and the reasons are still unknown. Users remembered when the driver Andrés Hurtado predicted that they would end their relationship after two to three years. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Andrés Hurtado say about Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda?

During a broadcast of the program Panamericana Television 'Préndete', in which Melissa Paredes served as host at the beginning of 2023, Andrés Hurtado arrived to dedicate a few words to her. However, Melissa did not imagine that she would talk about her future breakup with the dancer.

“Even old people with him? You, for example, are not going to continue with the young man (Anthony Aranda) for more than two years. Look, it's been three years because I like you.” Hurtado said. Paredes laughed and responded instantly: “What a shame.” But Andrés Hurtado assured him that he should prepare a peculiar garment: “Get ready for the dress (of revenge).”

What did Melissa Paredes say after ending her relationship with Anthony Aranda?

After more than two years, Melissa Paredes She made her breakup with Anthony Aranda public through a statement on her official Instagram account. The program 'Amor y fuego' did not hesitate to address it and she pointed out that it is a situation that usually happens.

“This is life”, said the actress for the Willax Television cameras. And she rescued: “We will continue working at U Move (dance academy). “They will continue to see us together.”