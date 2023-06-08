Melissa Martínez got tired and answered if she is dating a soccer player, after Matías Mier

Melissa Martínez is back in the news. The sports presenter, one of the most renowned on ‘Espn’, has appeared in the media in recent days due to rumors that link her to a new footballer, after parting ways with Uruguayan Matías Mier.

And although the rumors have never given evidence of taking flight, the journalist from Barranquilla decided to cut them in a dynamic of ‘Questions and answers’ with her followers.

His answer: reason for reactions on social networks.

(You can read: Wife of Luis “Chino” Sandoval reacts after the leaked intimate video with another woman).

Is Melissa Martinez dating a soccer player?

Melissa Martínez was in an interview with Eva Rey. Photo: YouTube: Get naked with Eva

On her Instagram account, Martínez, very active on said social network, decided to venture out to answer the questions of her followers.

In the midst of the doubts of Internet users, the ‘queen question’ arose.



“Are you dating a footballer?”asked a follower.

“False!!!!” Martínez replied, adding the song “Protect me sir with your spirit” in the background and confirming that he is not interested in dating other players, as he has said on other occasions.

(Also: Piqué talks about Lewis Hamilton in the midst of the ‘boom’ for photos with Shakira in Barcelona).

Receive instantly on your Whatsapp, for free, all the Trending, curious, funny and incredible news.

More news

SPORTS