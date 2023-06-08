Friday, June 9, 2023
Melissa Martínez got tired and answered if she is dating a soccer player, after Matías Mier

June 8, 2023
Melissa Martínez got tired and answered if she is dating a soccer player, after Matías Mier


The soccer player left Colombia, after the announcement of his separation with Melissa Martínez.

Photo:

Instagram: @melissamartineza / @mati.mier

The journalist put her chest to the rumors and caused reactions among her followers.

The journalist put her chest to the rumors and caused reactions among her followers.

Melissa Martínez is back in the news. The sports presenter, one of the most renowned on ‘Espn’, has appeared in the media in recent days due to rumors that link her to a new footballer, after parting ways with Uruguayan Matías Mier.

And although the rumors have never given evidence of taking flight, the journalist from Barranquilla decided to cut them in a dynamic of ‘Questions and answers’ with her followers.

His answer: reason for reactions on social networks.

Is Melissa Martinez dating a soccer player?

Melissa Martínez was in an interview with Eva Rey.

Photo:

YouTube: Get naked with Eva

On her Instagram account, Martínez, very active on said social network, decided to venture out to answer the questions of her followers.

In the midst of the doubts of Internet users, the ‘queen question’ arose.

“Are you dating a footballer?”asked a follower.

“False!!!!” Martínez replied, adding the song “Protect me sir with your spirit” in the background and confirming that he is not interested in dating other players, as he has said on other occasions.

