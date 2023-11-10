Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha insists on taking the Duchess of Sussex to court. The 58-year-old writer appeared in federal court in Florida this week to ensure that the case, in which she accuses Prince Harry’s wife of allegedly making “demonstrably false and malicious statements,” proceeds.

Samantha Markle accuses Suits actress of defamation based on the statements he gave during the media interview that the royal couple held with Oprah Winfreyin March 2021. The woman, who suffers from multiple sclerosis and attended court in a wheelchair, points out as false Meghan’s statement of having grown up as an only child.

This comment from the Duchess was hurtful to Samantha, who claims that she suffered “humiliation and hatred” after the interview, according to reports New York Post. Thus, The writer filed a lawsuit for US$75,000 in March 2022, which was dismissed in March of this year. However, the woman has returned to court to review its viability.

Whether the case goes to trial will be determined in the coming weeks. by District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, who wrote in her order that Meghan’s comments in the interview represented a personal opinion, so “they cannot be proven false.” Despite this, Samantha remains optimistic.

“I think the truth stands on its own, so I’m optimistic and I’m grateful that we have a judicial system that gives us the opportunity to present the facts,” Samantha Markle told The US Sun. For his part, his attorney, Peter Ticktin, reaffirmed the importance of the case, arguing that After Meghan’s interview, her client has suffered harassment and is afraid to leave her house.

For the team of legal representatives of the duchess, headed by Michael Kump, the lawsuit lacks legal basis. “This has always been a lawsuit in search of a viable claim,” the lawyer said. “The case has failed because it runs head-on into defamation law and the First Amendment.”

The book that Samantha Markle wrote about her sister, the Duchess of Sussex



The author of The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1a memoir that reveals Meghan Markle’s upbringing and family ties, defends that her book is not an attack on the princess. “Anyone who has read it knows that it is more of a sociological book about social labels,” he said outside the courthouse.

“The title, in fact, is not an attack against her, it was a mockery of social labels because the media had called her that before ‘Princess Pushy‘” said Meghan Markle’s sister, referring to the large number of notes in which the Duchess of Sussex is described as arrogant.