Contest 2607 of the Mega-Sena was held on Saturday night, the 1st, in São Paulo. A gambler took the estimated prize of BRL 44.3 million. See the numbers drawn: 07 – 11 – 25 – 51 – 57 – 60.

For those who got 5 tens right, the prize was BRL 35,610.73, with 111 winning bets. Those who had 4 hits – 6,591 winning bets – won R$ 856.75 each.

The next Mega-Sena draw is on Wednesday, the 5th. A bet with 6 dozens costs R$5.