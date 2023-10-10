From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/10/2023 – 10:43

A bettor from Santa Luzia (MG) still hasn’t gone to collect the prize of R$ 84,729,015.05 from Mega Sena after a month of announcing the winning dozens. Caixa Econômica confirmed that the rescue, until this Monday, the 9th, had not been made. The 2630 contest game was held in September.

The six winning numbers were 14 – 18 – 38 – 31 – 26 – 22, and the game, which cost R$5, was played in the Aztec neighborhood. To receive the winning amount, the winner simply goes to a Caixa branch, upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original, winning bet receipt. Amounts equal to or above R$10,000 are paid within a minimum period of two business days.

In draw 2630, other bets were also winners: with 5 hits, 250 bets received R$24,675.33; 9,565 bets won R$921.34.