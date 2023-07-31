Medvedev: “If the counter-offensive is successful we will use nuclear power”

Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and current deputy president of the Security Council, is once again threatening the use of nuclear weapons if the Ukrainian counter-offensive is successful.

“Imagine that the attack by the Ukrainians, with the support of NATO, succeeds leading to the seizure of part of our land. In that case, by virtue of the presidential decree of February 6, 2020, we would have to opt for the use of nuclear weapons,” he wrote on Telegram, adding that “there would be no other choice”.

For this reason, according to Medvedev, “our enemies should pray to our soldiers” who are not only repelling “the counter-offensive”, but “preventing a world conflict”.

Subsequently, the former Russian president spoke of “idiots” who “refuse any negotiating option”.

“At the head of the decaying corpse of Ukraine are short-sighted men: corrupt businessmen and sugary clowns who beg their overseas masters. How useful is it for these idiots to propose an unthinkable peace formula and reject any other negotiating option foaming at the mouth?” writes the former Russian president.

“How useful is it that the older clown (referring to Joe Biden, ed.) signed a document banning negotiations with our country? All this will allow Russia to finish what it started with its special operation. At the end of neo-Nazi ideology. At the physical end of all the bastards who killed a huge number of citizens to satisfy their morbid ambitions” concludes the deputy president of the Security Council.