This statement by the former Russian president came as a comment on the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin, yesterday, Tuesday, about the need to establish a demilitarized zone to ensure the security of the Russian borders.

Medvedev said, in the comment he posted on his official channel on the Telegram application: “The Russian president spoke yesterday (Tuesday) about the necessity of establishing a demilitarized zone to ensure the security of our country.”

He added, “In view of the hostile decisions to supply the Kiev regime with more and more long-range weapons, such a line should pass along the Lvov (Polish Limburg) border, in order to play a real defensive role. Then this will be the new safe border of what was called the ‘state’.” 404″.

He continued, “Also, if we proceed from the proven complicity of Western countries in the bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline, we will have no restrictions, even moral, to destroy the cable communications of our enemies, which are laid along the ocean floor.”