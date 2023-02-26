Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Medvedev said that civilization cannot exist without Russia

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with Izvestia declaredthat the existence of civilization without Russia is out of the question, this issue will not be decided on the Ukrainian front, if it comes up in earnest.

If the question of the existence of Russia itself is seriously raised, it will not be decided on the Ukrainian front. And together with the question of the further existence of the entire human civilization Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

The politician stressed that there should be no ambiguity here, and “we don’t need a world without Russia.”

Earlier, Medvedev said that it was impossible to trample on Russia and the Russkiy Mir. He urged to treat with strong means the epidemic of Russophobia that is raging in the West.

Related materials:

It will not work to destroy Russia as easily as the USSR

The deputy chairman of the Security Council pointed out that it would not be possible to destroy Russia as easily as the Soviet Union, and the West is deeply mistaken in this matter.

He drew attention to the historical principle when a collapsed empire “buries half the world under the rubble” and added that Western countries cannot understand this at all.

They have delusional illusions that, having sent the Soviet Union to the other world without a single shot, they will be able to bury present-day Russia without significant problems for themselves, throwing the lives of thousands of people involved in the conflict into the furnace See also Letta insists: "Wide coalition". Conte al Pd: "Primaries also in Lazio" Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

In March 2022, Medvedev stated that the United States perceives itself outside the context of international law. He clarified that the United States after the collapse of the USSR “considered themselves the winners and the only beneficiaries.” Therefore, they are confident that they can judge everyone, make decisions and do whatever they want, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council emphasized.

The obsessive desire of the West to tear apart Russia led to a special operation

Dmitry Medvedev explained that the obsessive desire of the West to tear apart Russia and its Russophobia led to the need to conduct a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.

He noted that the non-recognition of the results of the referendum in Crimea in 2014 demonstrated the intention of Western countries to create a special “Anti-Russia” in the person of Ukraine.

It was this insane hysteria, the obsessive desire to tear our country apart that ultimately led to a special military operation. Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

Earlier, Dmitry Medvedev assessed the results of the year of the special operation in Ukraine and compared it with the events of the Great Patriotic War.

Related materials:

Enemies of Russia lead the world to the apocalypse

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council stressed that the enemies of Russia are leading the world to a total fiasco and apocalypse, supplying Ukraine with weapons and preventing a peaceful settlement, but Moscow will not allow this.

See also Egonu's monologue moves Sanremo: "I am accused of victimhood, but I love Italy and this shirt" Our enemies are doing just that, not wanting to understand that their goals obviously lead to a total fiasco. Lose for everyone. collapse. Apocalypse. When the former life will have to be forgotten for centuries, until the smoky blockages cease to emit radiation Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

Medvedev pointed out that Russia is not alone in this endeavor; the West and its satellites make up only 15 percent of the world’s population. Those who share Moscow’s aspirations are much more numerous. The preservation of the power of a large country and the authority of partners, according to the politician, is the key to preserving the future around the world.

Earlier, the deputy chairman of the Security Council said that a whole empire of enemies took up arms against Moscow, who set themselves the goal of wiping Russia off the face of the earth. According to him, Russia’s enemies are “Ukrainian and European neo-fascists, the United States, other Anglo-Saxons and their vassals (about fifty countries).”

The West cared only about its own interests, and pushed Russia into the abyss

Medvedev noted that the West was pushing Russia into the abyss, caring only about its own interests and trying to eliminate a competitor.

All the good talk about equal partnership, a brave new world without dividing lines, and other beautiful-hearted rubbish was only a distraction See also Leiden night catering industry waives the threat of a hefty penalty payment from participating in the protest Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

The politician added that such negotiations turned out to be meaningless formulas that masked the true intentions of the opponents.

Earlier, the deputy chairman of the Security Council expressed the opinion that the West wants to defeat Russia by proxy and only prolongs the agony of Ukraine. According to him, such a goal for Western countries justifies any costs for them and therefore the suffering of Ukrainians and Europeans from the conflict does not matter to them.

Related materials:

There were two points of no return in relations between Russia and the West

Medvedev said that there were two points of no return in relations between Russia and the West. The first of these was when Western countries supported Georgia’s aggression against South Ossetia in 2008, then they were given a “quick and firm response.”

The second is the non-recognition of the results of the referendum in Crimea in 2014, when the population of the peninsula expressed its will.

In the Western world, this caused a frenzied, impotent hysteria, which continues to this day. Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

Earlier, Medvedev, summing up the results of 2022, said that Western countries, by their actions, sent a signal to the whole world that they should not be dealt with. As an example, he cited the constant expansion of anti-Russian sanctions and attempts to discredit Moscow.