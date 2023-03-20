Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann, Bedrettin Bölükbasi, Sophia Lother, Felix Durach

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. Dmitry Medvedev threatens The Hague with retaliation. The news ticker.

Update from March 20th, 10:55 am: The arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Russian President Vladimir Putin remains an issue at the beginning of the new week. Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan confirmed in an interview on Monday that the arrest warrant would remain valid even after the end of the Russian war against Ukraine. “There is no statute of limitations for war crimes,” Khan told BBC Radio 4. The arrest warrants would attach Putin and Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova to life for the rest of their lives, Khan stressed.

Putin arrest warrant: Medvedev threatens The Hague with rocket attack – “Look carefully at the sky”

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev questioned the ICC’s raison d’être in a post via Telegram. The Hague tribunal is “crappy and useless” and cannot judge a nuclear power, wrote the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Russia is not a signatory to the Rome Status and therefore does not recognize the ICC.

Medvedev, who is known for his verbal gaffes, even threatened the ICC judges with a direct attack. “The targeted use of a hypersonic missile by a Russian ship from the North Sea on the courthouse in The Hague is well imaginable,” Medvedev continued. “Look carefully at the sky,” the 57-year-old warned the judges in The Hague.

Putin arrest warrant: Arrest possible during summit visit? South Africa dodges explosive issue

Update from March 19, 7:10 p.m.: Could Vladimir Putin be arrested on a trip to South Africa in August? The government of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has now reacted rather evasively. One is aware of the “legal obligation” and has the reports about one Arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court noted, a spokesman explained how, among other things Kyiv Independent reported on Sunday evening.

South Africa is a member of the BRICS alliance along with Russia. The Green foreign politician However, Jamila Schäfer sees certain reservations among the country’s diplomatslike them in February FR.de explained. A BRICS summit is taking place in South Africa in August – Putin has always attended these events. However, the new developments could thwart the journey, such as the Southgerman newspaper speculated at the weekend. However, possible travel plans for Putin have not yet been officially confirmed.

Putin arrest warrant: Bushman comments – Russia wants to “legally examine” ministerial statements

Update from March 19, 11:19 am: Moscow reacts to statements by Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann for the Arrest warrant for Kremlin chief Putin. The chairman of the Russian investigative committee, Alexander Bastrykin, announced that they would be “legally examined”. This is reported by the state news agency mug.

The FDP-Politician Buschmann had previously picture on sunday said: “I expect that the ICC will quickly approach Interpol and the contracting states and ask them for enforcement.” Germany would then be obliged to arrest Putin as soon as he entered German territory.

Scholz on arrest warrant against Putin: “Nobody is above the law”

Update from March 18, 12:38 p.m.: Olaf Scholz also spoke positively about the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Nobody is above the law,” said the Chancellor, according to the news agency AFP on Saturday during a state visit to Tokyo (Japan).

Arrest warrant against Putin: Biden is happy, despite reservations about the court

Update from March 18, 10:08 a.m.: Joe Biden has praised the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. It would be “a strong point” that was made in The Hague, according to the President. However, Biden also emphasized that the United States would continue to refuse to recognize the International Criminal Court. In addition to Russia and the USA, the People’s Republic of China does not recognize the Criminal Court established in 1998 as a judicial body.

Zelenskyj welcomes the decision of the International Criminal Court

Update from March 17, 9:44 p.m.: Also the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has now commented on the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. He wrote on Telegram: “Separating children from their families; denying them any opportunity to contact their relatives; to hide children on Russian territory; scattering them to remote regions – all this is obviously Russian state policy, state decisions, state evil.” He called the court’s decision a “historic” decision “where historical responsibility begins”.

Chief prosecutor gives details – International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant against Putin

Update from Friday, March 17, 8:45 p.m.: The arrest warrant for Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin has caused a stir. Karim Ahmad Khan, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, has since spoken out against the BBC explained in more detail.

Arrest warrant issued against Putin – Russia reacts quickly

Update from Friday, March 17, 6:49 p.m.: The Kremlin has reacted to the judgment of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and declared that it does not recognize the decision. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the issues raised by the ICC “outrageous and unacceptable”. Peskov declared that all decisions of the court are “null and void” in relation to Russia. When asked if Putin now fears traveling to countries that recognize the ICC, the spokesman replied: “I have nothing to add on the subject. That’s all we want to say.”

International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin

First report from Friday, March 17th: Frankfurt – Ukraine has repeatedly called for proceedings against Russia before the Hague tribunal for alleged Russian war crimes in the Ukraine war. The International Criminal Court has now made an explosive decision: An arrest warrant has been issued against Vladimir Putin. The ICC announced this in a post on its official website on Friday. In addition to the Russian President, the arrest warrant also applies to Maria Alexeyevna Lvowa-Belowa, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the President’s Office.

was the trigger for the move the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia or to Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. United Nations investigators classified these as war crimes on Thursday. “There are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the above crimes,” the ICC writes in its statement.

The Hague issues an arrest warrant against Putin: is he now threatened with arrest?

However, it is unlikely that Putin will actually appear before the court in The Hague. Russia does not recognize the court. The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said in a press conference on possible arrest warrants against Russians on Thursday: “Russia does not cooperate with the organ. And possible detention “prescriptions” coming from the international court are legally void for us.” The decisions of the court have no meaning for Russia. Furthermore, the court may not conduct trials in the absence of the accused.

Although Ukraine has not ratified the Rome Statute of the International Court of Justice, Kyiv recognizes the jurisdiction of judges for crimes against humanity and war crimes against Ukraine committed on Ukrainian territory since 2014. In 2015, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin issued a statement to this effect in The Hague. Shortly after the war broke out, Chief Prosecutor Khan began investigating in Ukraine. (fd/bb/AFP)