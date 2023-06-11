The 250,000 high school graduates who these days are fighting the last battle of the course to improve their grade in the EBAU, the qualification that would allow them to enter the career they most desire, should know that the qualifications that will guarantee them not only a job but the best professional future are Medicine, Information Technology and the bouquet of the most technological and innovative engineering, such as aeronautics or computers.

This is revealed by a study by the BBVA Foundation and the Ivie, which ranks the main university degrees based on an index made up of the average employment rates of its graduates five years after their degree, the percentage of employed persons with a salary of more than 1,500 euros, of those who work in a position that requires higher education and of those who earn a living in the field for which they were trained. In short, a ranking with the studies that ensure the best career path.

The trio of aces is the one mentioned at the beginning, but the true queen of the Spanish campuses, the best academic investment for the future is Medicine. Its only weak point is the extremely high temporality among the doctors. Everything else is a guarantee of success. 92% earn more than 1,500 euros five years after having graduated -in fact 37,625 euros is the average salary-, only 5% are unemployed after the same period of time and practically 100% work in what they have studied .

It is not surprising, therefore, that these are the higher education studies with the most demand by far. They mark these faculties as their first option. Thirteen times more students than first-year places are offered by Spanish public universities. In fact, the overdemand, always high in these studies, has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic, with practically twice as many requests to enroll in Medicine in 2022 than in 2019.

The next three places at the top of the careers with the most future index are occupied by aeronautical, computer and industrial technology engineering, with telecommunications, software and app development, energy and electronics also in the ‘top 10’. The fifth place is occupied by Computer Science and only three other health careers manage to break the dictatorship of the technological ones in the top twenty positions. Dentistry (the eleventh best), Pharmacy (the fourteenth with the most professional future) and Nursing (the sixteenth).

Archaeology, History of Art and the Humanities area are the other side of the coin, with high unemployment, frequent labor overqualification and the performance of tasks far from initial training.

The last of the ranking of studies, those that offer less guarantees of labor success, are occupied by History of Art (position 100) and Archeology (101), which slightly precede Fine Arts and Restoration. Archeology graduates, according to the analysis, corroborated in its main conclusions by similar works by the CYD Foundation, have a 20-point lower employment rate than those in Medicine, up to 90% earn less than 1,500 euros five years after leaving college, 40% hold positions that do not require a higher degree and half work in jobs other than what they studied. In the upper half of the list are the careers in the Science area and those in Social Sciences linked to business or law. In the lower half there are quite a few titles in Natural Sciences, Philology, Journalism and some traditional engineering, such as topography or forestry.

In general, by areas, the strengths of the range of Health Sciences studies are their high employment rate (the second highest), the good salaries (the third best) and that nine out of ten professionals work in what they studied . The highest occupancy rates and the most substantial salaries, with permission from Medicine, are in the STEM area, that of technology, mathematics and science. In the middle are the Social Sciences and the most risky job future is those of Arts and Humanities.

In good logic, the careers that guarantee a successful future work coincide with the most select faculties, which are more difficult to enter because they have the highest cut-off grade (the one that sets the last one who manages to enroll in each course). The queen among the conventional degrees is once again Medicine. Cup ten of the twelve highest cut marks of the Spanish campuses. The faculty in which one could enter Medicine last September with the lowest access grade (despite everything, no less than a 12.52 out of 14) was the University of Alcalá. The highest cut was registered in Madrid’s Complutense, with 13.48.

At the top, with cut-off marks higher than 13 out of 14 in the most demanded centers, they accompany Medicine, Physical Engineering, Basic Biomedicine, Mathematics, Biomedical and Aerospace engineering, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Physics, Dentistry and International Relations.

However, the authentic exclusive title, the one that sets the highest enrollment bar of all, is the double degree in Mathematics and Physics, occupying seven of the first twelve positions in the ranking of this recent and complex modality of studies. In September, no one with a grade lower than 13.28 was able to enroll in their first course and at the Complutense University of Madrid the places were exhausted by the student who scored 13.83 out of 14. A degree that, from the outset, requires applicants to practically perfection.

.