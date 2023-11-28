In an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia, Dr. Wissam Sbeihat, Director General of the Health Directorate in Jenin Governorate in the West Bank, said that all of the camp’s hospitals have become completely besieged amid armed clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the camp.

Sbeihat describes the situation in the besieged hospitals, saying:

All hospitals in Jenin camp were surrounded by Israeli tanks, and gunshots were heard from time to time.

Clashes between the two sides create a state of great panic for patients and doctors and hinder doctors from carrying out their work.

-Israeli forces impose a cordon around hospitals, hindering the movement of medical equipment, patients and their families.

Residents and doctors fear that hospitals, buildings, and citizens will be targeted, and that the fate of the hospitals will turn into the fate of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, especially Al-Shifa, Al-Rantisi, and Al-Aqsa hospitals.

-Despite the civilization imposed by the Israeli forces, hospitals still have sufficient fuel and sufficient medicines for treatment so far.

A Palestinian youth and a child were injured by Israeli forces’ bullets, Tuesday evening, during their storming of the city of Jenin and its camp, in the northern West Bank, according to the Palestinian News Agency (Wafa).

Wafa reported that a young man and a child were injured by Israeli forces’ bullets in the foot and hand, and were taken to the hospital, while the Israeli forces obstructed the work of ambulances, noting that the Israeli forces arrested two young men – whose identities are not yet known.

He added that the Israeli army forces fired stun grenades and toxic tear gas towards citizens and their homes in several neighborhoods, which led to a number of citizens suffocating, and they were transferred to Al-Razi Hospital.

Large army forces, accompanied by bulldozers, stormed the city from several directions, raided several neighborhoods, deployed their snipers on the roofs of a number of high-rise buildings, and imposed a siege on the Jenin camp from all sides.

The agency indicated that Israeli forces were stationed in front of the emergency entrance to Jenin Governmental Hospital, in the vicinity of the hospital, and on the outskirts of Jenin camp, and raided the neighborhoods of Khallet Al-Souha, Al-Zahra, Al-Hadaf, Al-Jabriyat, and the Sabah Al-Khair suburb, and surrounded a house in the Al-Hadaf neighborhood. , amid intense flights of occupation drones.