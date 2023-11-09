Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

The director of media at the Rafah crossing, Wael Abu Omar, revealed in statements to Al-Ittihad that the Rafah land crossing will continue to be open for the entry of humanitarian aid trucks and the crossing of wounded Palestinians in critical condition, in addition to the continued passage of those with dual foreign nationalities.

Wael Abu Omar confirmed that the number of aid trucks that arrived on the Palestinian side of the crossing into the Gaza Strip had increased to 775 trucks loaded with water, medicines, and foodstuffs, after the entry of 106 trucks later, pointing to the arrival of 5 ambulances sent by the State of Kuwait to the Gaza Strip, which lost a large number. of ambulances due to the recent escalation.

Abu Omar explained that the 5 ambulances are out of a total of 12 ambulances sent by Kuwait to Gaza, indicating that they will work for the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The director of information at the Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side indicated that the Egyptian authorities have received about 13 cancer patients in their hospitals so far, and 10 wounded were discharged yesterday, bringing the number of wounded Palestinians whose relatives crossed into Egyptian territory to 117, in addition to the exit of more than 2060 dual foreign nationals.

Yesterday, the US State Department announced in a press briefing that it would continue to work with the Egyptian and Israeli governments to reopen the Rafah crossing, after closing the crossing for security reasons, stressing that the priority was to reach a humanitarian truce to provide aid and create conditions for the release of the hostages.