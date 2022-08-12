The FBI agents who searched the home of the former US president on Monday donald trump They recovered classified documents, including some marked as “top secret” and that should only be in special government facilities, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported this Friday.

The newspaper, which had access to the inventory of the seized materials, explains that the FBI A total of twenty boxes were removed from Trump’s mansion in Florida, including eleven collections of classified materials.

The WSJ says that the list, which could be made public this Friday, does not give details about the content of these documents, which in some cases had the “top secret” label, the highest level of confidentiality that can be applied to information. in the US intelligence system.

Among the materials recovered by the FBI and that do appear detailed, the newspaper highlights files related to the presidential pardon of former Trump collaborator Roger Stone and a report on the president of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The inventory is contained in a seven-page document that also includes the Mar-a-Lago search warrant.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that he has asked a Florida court to make all of that information public.

The newspaper The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that classified documents on nuclear weapons that the former president had taken from the White House were searched for in the registry.

Trump himself has requested that the content of the documents seized from his house be published in an operation that he continues to describe as a “political persecution” against him.

