Jose Manuel Mecca Garcia (Águilas, 1978) is one of the last players to He has worn the shirt of Madrid and Elche. Everyone remembers Meca for his appearance in the 99-00 season and that Champions League that he raised in Paris against Valencia. That kid that Del Bosque made his debut also suffered in Madrid, but Elche rescued him to restore his illusion.

How is life in Meca?

I am the coach of the Women’s Águilas Sports Union and last year we were promoted to First National. In addition, I have had a soccer school with my brothers in Águilas for eight or nine years and we are doing great. I also coached Águilas in Tercera and Mojácar at the time.

What memories do you have of your time at Madrid?

I arrived in Madrid at the age of 14 and stayed for eight years. But everyone remembers me for that season, 99-00. I had a very good year. I was in the subsidiary and Del Bosque called me because in the first team there were many casualties due to suspension and injury. As a good connoisseur of the academy, Vicente turned to me and other academy players, such as Zárate.

Del Bosque changed his life…

Undoubtedly. I was in the subsidiary and it gave me the opportunity to debut with the first team in the League and in the Champions League.

And he appeared in the photo of the Eighth against Valencia…

I was that lucky. I traveled to Paris with the rest of the team and was able to play that edition. I made my debut against Dinamo Kiev and I feel part of that title.

Who impressed you in that Madrid?

Redondo marked me a lot. He was a leader. Impossible to take a ball from him because of the quality it had. It was a spectacle to see him train and play.

Raúl was already more than consolidated. Did you think you could be a coach?

Raúl has a lot of personality and character. In the subsidiary he is doing well, but it is not easy. The pressure in that club is not the same as elsewhere. I am sure that in the future he will be the coach of Madrid.

And after his irruption, they lowered the subsidiary again…

When I finished that season I renewed for four years with Madrid, but I had a lot of problems. I knew that staying in the first team was going to be difficult because the people from the quarry have it difficult. But we are looking for a way out of a Primera, in the form of a transfer. Madrid, despite renewing me, wanted to sell me. In fact, many people don’t know that I spent a week training at English club Bolton and was close to signing a three-year contract. That was not done because there was no economic agreement with Madrid, which asked for more money. In the end, we didn’t close it and I had to go back to the subsidiary.

That wouldn’t be easy…

It was not easy to assimilate that because the previous year he had been with the best. But I had no other. Either I played with the subsidiary or I spent the year blank.

It seems that he doesn’t have good memories of Madrid…

Madrid gave me everything and people know me from my time there. Also, I am very grateful to Madrid and Del Bosque because they allowed me to fulfill my dream of playing in the First Division and the Champions League. But then it is true that I have bad memories because Madrid cut me off from being able to continue playing in the First Division. I have a clear conscience, but it is true that I have bad memories of that last year.

And he signed three years with Elche…

The option to play for Elche came up and it was the most attractive proposal. Despite having a three-year contract with Madrid, things were too dark to continue there. At Elche I was happy, but I also have some bad memories, especially from the last season. When Cantarero came, everything changed. After playing 30 games the year before and scoring goals, I was left without a card. They had me training on the sidelines for several months and I didn’t understand that decision after being one of the most prominent. When Ruggeri came to the Elche bench, they discharged me again, but I’ve already lost almost the year.

And this week double confrontation between Elche and Madrid. How do you see them?

The two teams of my loves. Madrid is always a favourite, but it won’t be easy because Elche push at home and anything can happen in the Cup, especially a game. I like the new format, but I think the two teams will give priority to the league game.

This Madrid loves to run. You like?

I do like it. Football can be played in many ways and the important thing is to win. I see this Madrid trained to fight for everything this season. Also, I like Ancelotti and he reminds me of Del Bosque, in his speech and in terms of knowledge of the club. In addition, Ancelotti does not marry anyone and puts those who are best, as he has shown with Hazard.

You know the trade of striker. Vinicius or Benzema?

Both are great players, although different. Benzema is not a pure center forward, but he has a lot of goals and brutal quality. Vinicius is pure power and speed. It’s unstoppable. What Benzema has, which is the goal, is complicated for the other, but came He is improving a lot and he is going to give a lot to Madrid. Everyone looks at the people at the top, but Modric is impressive. At his age, he is at a spectacular level and does not lose a ball.

Elche doesn’t have bad strikers either…

He has equipment to achieve the goal. Above has weapons to deal damage and to achieve salvation without problems.

Who do you want to win?

Madrid gave me much more than Elche for everything I spent there. I was a kid when I went to test and I spent many years in the quarry. Everything I knew I learned in Madrid, so I lean a little more on that side. Although in Elche I lived very well and I have very good memories of the club and the city.

He spoke before about his signing for Madrid. How did you experience those first few months?

It was not easy. I finished school and went to Madrid. Before, people lived a lot on the street and suddenly my life changed, without my family, without my people. After two weeks I wanted to go back, but I think that has happened to all of us a bit. But then you adapt and think: how am I going to say no to Madrid?