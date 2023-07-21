McDonald’s pays $800,000 to family whose daughter suffered second-degree burn to leg after eating chicken nuggets

An 8-year-old girl who suffered a second-degree burn from chicken nuggets from McDonald’s that fell on her leg will receive an 800,000-dollar settlement from the fast food chain. The decision, as reported by ABC News, was made by a local court in South Florida.

The baby’s name is Olivia Caraballo and at the time of the incident he was 4 years old. The family’s attorneys had sought $15 million in settlements.

“I am happy that the jury heard my daughter’s voice and reached their decision,” said the mother Philana Holmeswho was driving the car when the nugget fell and burned his daughter’s leg.

