Collaborations with McDonald's are not something new. For decades we have seen how different companies have brought their properties to the Happy Meal. However, what is probably McDonald's first collaboration with a collaboration has been revealed, since figures that unite Hello Kitty and Yu-Gi-Oh! have arrived in the children's package.

Currently, McDonald's in Belgium has begun offering Happy Meals where consumers can find one of the 10 special figures that unite the universes of Hello Kitty and Yu-Gi-Oh!, This means that it is possible to collect a Sanrio character dressed as the Dark Wizard.

This collaboration has no explanation, and appears to be simply a commercial decision to attract a larger number of fans, so that the three companies involved enjoy the synergy. Unfortunately, This collection of figures is only available in Belgium, and it is unknown if it will reach other regions in the future.. However, if you want to get these products, you can visit eBay, where you can get all 10 figurines for approximately $75.

More than another collaboration that we will never see in Mexico, the fact that there is an official fusion between Hello Kitty and Yu-Gi-Oh! draws a lot of attention, something that you probably never thought you would see in your life. I would love to see more companies have the courage to merge their most important properties.

Via: Kotaku