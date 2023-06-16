A few hours before the plenary session for the constitution of the new municipal Corporation, the second force with the most votes in the 28-M elections renews its leadership. This was decided two weeks ago when the until then leader, José López, resigned from his act as councilor and left the general secretary of the localist formation.

The Executive of the party makes this resignation effective and today renews its structure to face the new legislature in which it has obtained eight councilors, as in 2019. The deputy spokesman for MC in the last eight years, Jesús Giménez Gallo, has presented his candidacy for the general secretary and intends to also take over as head of the municipal group due to the organic relevance it has had and its role in the party. Giménez Gallo was López’s right-hand man as a councilor and previously as a lawyer.

MC will present his candidacy for the investiture this Saturday, although whoever is running as the new leader did not clarify if the formation has managed to gather more support among the rest of the formations. He needs to add six more votes to have an absolute majority against the candidacy of Noelia Arroyo, from the PP, who intends to govern in a minority. The PSOE and Vox have four each. And yes Cartagena, one.

Vox, whose abstention or vote for its candidate will be key in the constituent session, continues without revealing what it will do. The party headed by Diego Salinas refuses to make statements and also avoids clarifying what it will do in the plenary session after having obtained Arroyo’s no to its proposal to form a joint government. Aware of their decisive role in the configuration of the new local government, the four elected councilors have chosen to remain silent while the party’s regional leadership digests not having a representative on the Regional Assembly Table because the PP refused to grant them the presidency.

The acting mayor, Noelia Arroyo, was convinced this Thursday that “there is no better alternative than the PP to give stability and security to Cartagena, backed by the regional and state governments to unlock the big issues that allow the progress of the municipality ». Arroyo defended that the list with the most votes should govern and insisted that the rest of the groups, with which she has maintained informal contacts, are in favor of “doing nothing that is not supporting the list with the most votes by the voters.”