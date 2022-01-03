VANNES, France (Reuters) – Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain easily advanced to the last 16 of the French Cup on Wednesday when Kylian Mbappé scored three goals in the second half after Presnel Kimpembe opened the scoring, ensuring the team a 4 x 0 victory over Vannes, from the fourth division.

In the absence of several starters, including Neymar, injured, and Lionel Messi, with Covid-19, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino called up an improvised team that dominated the game, although he played at a slow pace for much of the dispute.

Home goalkeeper Clement Petrel parried goals from Ander Herrera and Georginio Wijnaldum with good saves, before defender Kimpembe opened the scoring for the visitors with a 28th-minute header.

Mbappé, who played discreetly in the first half, doubled the lead at 14 of the second half, after escaping his markers, and extended it at 26 after completing a good play by 18-year-old Xavi Simons.

Mbappé completed his hat-trick five minutes later, pushing into the empty goal after a tackle with Eric Ebimbe.

Edouard Michut, another 18-year-old who was given a chance by Pochettino, hit the crossbar before Petrel made another good save from Ebimbe’s final submission.

(By Zoran Milosavljevic)

