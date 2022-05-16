Two of the soap operas that have made the most noise in recent years are coming to an end. Firstly, we finally know what will be the fate of the Norwegian Borussia Dortmund player, Erling Haaland, who will play next season at Manchester City. And now, Mbappé has set a date for his final decision.
The French player made this information known at the annual awards gala of the UNFP (National Union of Professional Footballers of France), saying the following: “I will officially announce my decision about the future before joining the French team in June.” .
The French team will have to play four games that correspond to the Nations League, these games will be played in the month of June. On June 3 is the first match against the Danish national team, the next will be on June 6 against Croatia, the penultimate match will be played against the Austrian national team on June 10 and, finally, on June 13 they will meet again against the Croatian team. At the beginning of the French concentration for these four clashes, Mbappé will announce his decision, which may arrive this same month of May.
The options he is considering are to renew his contract and continue at PSG or sign for Real Madrid. The French player also confirmed at the gala that the decision is almost made, making the mystery that has surrounded Mbappé clear up.
