Mazón in the realm of alternative facts

It was in January 2017, one day after Donald Trump’s inauguration (inauguration) as president in his first term, when his advisor Kellyanne Conway invented an expression to end the idea that truth and lies exist and what happens is empirically verifiable: he spoke of alternative facts. The fact that motivated the appearance of this concept was the debate over whether the number of people who attended the inaugural ceremony of Trumpism was lower than the number that had attended Barack Obama’s in 2009. You will think: what nonsense. And it is. The issue itself was minor, the important thing was to establish the new rules of the game. According to an investigation by The Washington Post, Donald Trump told 30,573 lies throughout his four-year presidential term. Lies or alternative facts? This concept was one of the first hits of the Trump administration and inaugurated a political era in which radical revisionism of the facts can result in a convicted felon being a slightly peculiar but perfectly electable president.

Carlos Mazón is embracing this possibility of rewriting his past and presenting alternative facts to reality, who we now know enjoys a dual status as president of the Valencian Generalitat and as head of his party in Valencia. Just as Superman and Clark Kent have never been seen together, the presence of Mazón, president of the Valencian PP at a lunch, is incompatible with the presence of Mazón, president of the Generalitat, at that same lunch and that is why citizens are left without seeing the bill. . “No one asked,” argues Carlos Mazón, specifying that no one has asked what was in that controversial agape from which he will never be able to rise. All this despite the fact that no one has stopped asking him, since that fateful day that took the lives of 223 people, where he was to be the last to arrive at the emergency center from where the management of the catastrophe was coordinated. The complete truth is not yet known, but the alternative facts have been several and varied, from a denied lunch with businessmen to a traffic jam that delayed their arrival at the Cecopi (Integrated Operational Coordination Center) always with time lapses and strange calls to mayors like that of Cullera. We all want to change the past when the present is not what we expected and Carlos Mazón is immersed in that impossible task.