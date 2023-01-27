One of the important events prior to the carnival party is the delivery of the Mazatlán Literature Prize, which on this occasion will be given to the writer David Toscana. The weight of living on Earth.

Said selection this year the qualifying jury of the Mazatlán Literature Award was made up of Juan José Rodríguez, Braulio Peralta and Eve Gilpersonalities of recognized trajectory within the world of literature.

In a press conference chaired by Raúl Rico González, director of the Institute of Culture, he announced how the selection of the work was made, which he said that the jury defined taking into account characteristics such as, that the work has been published in Mexico and shared that the writer from Monterrey will be recognized for the work The weight of living on earthby which You will also receive an economic stimulus of 100 thousand pesos.

On February 10 the book will be presented at Casa Haas.

The awards will be in two events, which one of them It will be on February 10 at Casa Haas, where the writing will be presented Y On the 11th the delivery will take place within the framework of the Evening of the Arts at the Ángela Peralta Theater at 8:00 p.m.; in both events will be the author.

It is a pleasure, an honor and a joy for being Mazatlán,” said the author, who has sold many more important novels.

David Toscana commented by telephone that he has always written out of conviction and if that is rewarded it will always be a joy. In the same link she confirmed that she will be present to receive the award. The author also commented that, upon seeing a headline in the press about Russian cosmonauts, who had died after returning to earth and that is how he chose the name for his book; He revealed that he spent four years writing the paper and it was in the time of the pandemic that he finished it.

Also at the press conference were Enrique Vega, Iván Tostado, Vice Chancellor of the UAS and the writer Juan José Rodríguez, who always starred in the four with the press.