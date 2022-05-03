Angostura, Sinaloa.- In order to dignify the good image of the elements of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic of Angostura, the mayor, Miguel Angel Angulo Acostaprovides uniforms to 86 agents, which had a total cost of 300 thousand pesos.

This support includes pants, shirt, hat and boots of good quality, which will be of great support so that the elements continue to carry out their function and provide a good presentation for the benefit of the population of Angostura.

During the event, the mayor stressed that with this delivery it is showing that, as an administration, it has every intention of doing things in the best way and that the elements of the DSPyTM are working in the best possible conditions. “We deliver these uniforms with the intention that they continue to represent the municipality as they have always done, with the seriousness and due treatment that is given to the citizenry, and that they feel proud of you and have the respect that they deserve. they must be had,” he said.

He indicated that a well-uniformed security body represents seriousness and respect, as well as support for all citizens.

For his part, the director of Public Security and Municipal Transit, Juan Carlos Barraza Morales, thanked for the support given in the provision of uniforms for 86 elements, with which, he indicated, the process that is being carried out to what is the paradigm shift to the new model of police and civic justice, where the image of the elements is professionalized and dignified.

He pointed out that showing a good image and presence helps to have a better police force and reinforce trust.

He thanked and recognized the work carried out by the agents every day, who proudly wear the uniform when they leave their homes to carry out their duties for the benefit of the population of Angostura: “I recognize the commitment, the conviction and the hard work they do every day”finished