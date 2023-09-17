Clear vote for the incumbent: SPD politician Felix Schwenke remains mayor of Offenbach. The city leader distanced himself surprisingly clearly from the challengers in the first round of voting.

FElix Schwenke remains mayor of Offenbach. In the election on Sunday, there are signs of a surprisingly clear victory for the incumbent in the first round of voting: After counting 98 of the 103 voting districts, the SPD politician is just over 70 percent in the mayoral election in Offenbach and thus well ahead of the CDU Competitors Andreas Bruszynski with 18 percent, Gizem Erinc-Ciftci with seven percent and Annette Schaper-Herget with around five percent of the vote.

