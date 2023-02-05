Dhe panel discussion is over, the other candidates have long since left the door, when “Bahnbabo” Peter Wirth is still standing in front of the stage, surrounded by students. He lets himself be photographed with them, jokes, shows the splits and his biceps. He advises the students not to spend too much time in front of the computer: “Less internet, more training.”

In the auditorium of the Riedberg-Gymnasium you can see who the Babo is here. The other candidates put up a good fight, but Peter Wirth, a passionate tram driver and independent candidate for the mayor’s office, reaped the most applause from the scene, and the most laughs anyway. After March 5th, we can look forward to the analysis of voting behavior. Especially in the group of young voters, Wirth has a lot of fans.

He also knows what they value him for. When asked by a student what he would do for the youth in Frankfurt, he replies: “You have to pick up the young people where they are. That starts with the language, and that’s not so easy for many adults.” Then he tells an anecdote. Recently, a fourteen-year-old knocked on the window of the driver’s cabin at the Galluswarte: “Hey, Bahnbabo!” – “Brudi, what’s up?” – “Can you get me a Chaya?” – “Of course the Bahnbabo can get you a Chaya. But then that will be your grandmother.” Chaya, you have to translate that on the podium, but not in the hall, means as much as girl in the youth language.

In the middle at eye level

What does Wirth mean by that? “I build bridges all day long, between generations and cultures. And in the middle of the bridge, that’s where we meet at eye level.” “This is not good. There are kids on the street, and then things happen that we don’t want.”







In the election campaign, he has so far made himself rare. Because he works shifts and is often “on the train,” as he puts it, he misses most of the panel discussions. Many were therefore curious to see how he would perform on such a stage. He’s doing amazingly well. His body language alone: ​​Wirth has the most fun with it, has the widest grin on his face and occasionally gives his neighbors a slap on the back. The tight jeans and the short-sleeved shirt emphasize his well-trained body. The tie shows a tram. He’s a good guy, a brand. When the microphone technology briefly fails, he calls “Hey, what’s up?” into the hall and bridges the gap with “Are you all there?” like a pop star.

But he also has something to say in terms of content. He answers cleverly and original, without hesitation. One likes to listen to him. He sends I-messages, reporting his perspective of the city, and that’s the one from the tram. When he drives through the station district, for example, his eyes fall on the drug addicts. “I’m out there every day. I know a lot of them and they speak to me.”







He is in his element when it comes to the traffic turnaround. “I’ve been driving the tram through this stable city for 34 years, along with my wife. I know what’s going on in terms of local transport in Frankfurt.” He thinks the clearing of the trees in the Fechenheim Forest is wrong: “I love trees. Sometimes I go into the forest and hug her. For me, these are living organisms. ”But the motorway junction was legally unshakeable. He himself now does not have his own car. “I’m getting out of my comfort zone and not driving a damn car anymore. This is my contribution.”

When asked how he feels about the plans for the Northwest neighborhood and how it will affect the housing market, he doesn’t seem embarrassed and doesn’t even pretend to know the details. He couldn’t say much about that. “But folks, I know what it feels like to be short on space,” says the man with the vise handshake. Because he has been living with his wife in a one-room apartment for almost 20 years. He fears being pushed out, doesn’t want “London conditions”, and educators should also be able to afford an apartment in Frankfurt.

One thought comes to mind: someone like him, who is so good with young people of all backgrounds, should be involved. Maybe as a volunteer city councilor? At the end, a student distributes portraits that she has painted herself to the candidates. Everyone says thank you in their own way. Wirth says: “Honour to whoever did it!”