May consolidated as the month most violent so far this year in Mexico with 2,660 intentional homicidesalthough this is a reduction of 5.87% compared to the same month of 2022, according to figures released this Tuesday by the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC).

The murders in May represent a monthly increase of 9.24% compared to the 2,435 in April.

So far this year, there have been 12,582 homicidesa average of 83 dailya year-on-year reduction of 1.02% compared to 12,712 in the first five months of 2022.

Despite the May figures, the head of the SSPC, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, defended that there is a downward trend in murders since the beginning of the presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in December 2018.

"In the case of intentional homicide, we have a decrease of 13.4% (since the López Obrador Administration began), and despite the fact that there was an increase in May, it is the lowest May in the last six years. It continues to be the same daily average (of victims) ", he justified in the morning conference of the Government.

The secretary indicated that 47.6% of homicides occur in only six states: Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Baja California, Jalisco, Chihuahua and Michoacánwhich together add up to 5,996 so far this year.

more federal crimes

The SSPC data also exposed aA year-on-year rise of 5.63% in federal crimes in May, when there were 7,019.

The Secretary of Security recognized year-on-year growth so far in 2023 of 6.4% in crimes related to firearms and explosives and 10.5% in tax crimes.

But he noted decreases of 43.8% in crimes against people smuggling34.4% in those of organized crimeof 30.3% in financial crimes and 15.4% in those committed by public servers.

“The criminal incidence of the federal jurisdiction had a reduction of 22.5% since the beginning of the Administration. Most of the crimes are going down and the security forces continue to have the job,” Rodríguez asserted.

On the other hand, in common law crimes, theft from carriers rose by 11.5% per year in the first five months of the year.

On the other hand, there were reductions in the rest: 16.8% in theft from individual transport, 12.2% in theft from public transport, 9.4% in theft from a business and 9.8% in theft from a passerby.

Less femicides

Regarding femicides, murders of women for reasons of gender, the SSPC registered 63 last May, a drop of more than 29% compared to the same month in 2023.

“He too crime of femicide has a drop of 37.6% (since the beginning of the six-year term) and we continue to persecute and punish violence against women”, boasted the Secretary of Security.