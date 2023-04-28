May Day | Pohjola: The popping of sparkling wine bottles causes property damage of hundreds of euros

According to Pohjola Insurance’s damage statistics, computers and flat-screen TVs are most often broken when opening sparkling wine.

Bottles of sparkling wine Haaveri related to the opening appear in damage reports especially as broken property, warns Pohjola vakuustu to May Day celebrants.

Although May Day is the season for sparkling drinks, opening scratches of bubbly drinks appear in Pohjola’s damage statistics all year round.

According to damage statistics, computers, flat-screen TVs and other home entertainment electronics are most often broken when opening sparkling wine.

According to Pohjola, the damage typically amounts to several hundred euros, but the most expensive sparkling wine spills replaced by Pohjola have risen to several thousand euros.

In most of them in Pohjola’s damage notifications related to household sparkling wine bottles, it appears that the technique for opening the bottle has been deficient.

In less skilled hands, the cap of a sparkling wine bottle can fly into the screen, glasses or window. Sometimes, however, a festive pour can spill onto the computer keyboard, says Pohjola’s manager responsible for compensation services for property and operations Markus Uimonen in the bulletin.

A chilled bottle of sparkling wine is also slippery, and when they drip, they have broken surfaces of stoves and ceramic sinks, for example.

Pohjola advises that a good way to avoid property damage is to open sparkling wine over the sink or in the backyard. Sparkling wine should not be sloshed on the way to the party venue, and it should only be opened when it is cool.

According to Pohjola, home insurance generally covers unexpected property damage, but damage reports are processed individually.