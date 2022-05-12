To the Transpotec Logitec 2022 debuted in Italy on Maxus T90 electric pick up. The Chinese brand arrives in our country and is imported from Koelliker Group and it deals with commercial vehicles. After the vans eDeliver 3 And eDeliver 9 and the tricycle Wuzheng 3MX (strictly electric) now it’s the turn of the pick-up, which offers a range of 320 km in WLTP.

Maxus T90 electric pick-up, characteristics, dimensions

Maxus T90 looks like one of the largest pickups on the market with 5,365 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,809 mm in height by a step of 3,155 mm.

Side view of the Maxus T90 electric pick-up

The minimum height from the ground is 215 mm. The painted cargo area measures 1,485, 1,510 and 530 mm respectively. The curb weight is 2.270 kgthe fully loaded mass is 3,495 kg.

As for the external appearance, it is characterized in front by the large grille, typical of the brand. The optical groups integrate split daytime running lights and halogen headlamps, with subtle turn signals.

The tailgate of the Maxus T90 electric pick-up

Behind, the Maxus T90 electric pickup is recognized for interconnected vertical light units by a reflective line that complete the full-length bumper of the lowerable side panel. The alloy wheels are 17 ”.

Electric pick-up Maxus T90 cockpit, inside as it is

The interior of the Maxus T90 electric pickup is modern. The dashboard and central tunnel are more similar in size to passenger cars. On the dashboard we find the 7 “touch display of the system infotainment which includes four speakers, DAB radioMP5 file player, connection with smartphone, Bluetooth and entrances AUX and USB. There is also a socket from 12 V.

The Maxus T90 electric pick-up on the road

The seats are in leather and can be manually adjusted to 6 and 4 ways respectively. The manual air conditioning is equipped with pollen filters. A comfortable handle together with the side platform facilitate access to the passenger compartment.

Battery range of Chinese electric pickup

The Chinese Maxus T90 electric pickup features a 88.55 kWn battery which offers an autonomy of 320 km (WLTP, provisional figure). Charging times are less than 45 minutes, to go from 20 to 80% with direct current (DC) fast charge or less than 14 hours in alternating current.

Maxus T90 electric pick-up in charging

The permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) has a power of 130 kW (178 PS) and a maximum torque of 310 Nm. Three driving modes: Eco, Power and Normal. The maximum speed is 105 km / h.

When it arrives?

Maxus T90, imported and distributed in Italy by the Koelliker Group, will be available in commercial version (N1) starting next autumn at official dealerships.

The photos of the Maxus T90 electric pickup

