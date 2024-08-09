Remedy Entertainment has released its latest half-year financial reportdetailing progress on some of its most anticipated titles – with its Max Payne 1 & 2 remake confirmed to have entered full production, while “important” Control 2 features are now in “playable form.”

Remedy confirmed it was remaking cult-classic slo-mo shooters Max Payne 1 & 2 back in 2022 as part of a collaboration with Rockstar, and the studio has sporadically offered updates since then. Last October brought the news the project had entered “production readiness,” and things are now a further step closer to releasing as the game moves to “full production.”

More specifically, Remedy says the development team “has been working towards developing the game to an early functional state from beginning to end.”



Alan Wake 2's Night Springs expansion arrived in June.

Live-service Control spin-off Condor, now the only multiplayer game in the works at Remedy following the cancellation of Codename Kestrel earlier this year, has also reached full production, with “multiple maps and different mission types” in development. Remedy adds it’s been stepping up its internal and limited external testing “for feature validation and feedback.”

As for Control 2, the sequel to 2019’s acclaimed weird office shooter, that’s not at quite such an advanced stage. Right now, it’s in “production readiness,” and the team is said to have reached a key milestone in “delivering a build of the game showcasing several important features in playable form.” Remedy is working towards scaling up production on the project, with “business negotiations” continuing.

Elsewhere in Remedy world, Alan Wake 2 still hasn’t sold enough copies to begin generating royalties for Remedy despite launching a significant critical acclaim, but the studio notes it’s now “recovered most of its development and marketing expenses.” It also highlights “excellent” press reviews and fan feedback for this year’s Night Springs expansion, and points toward the physical edition of Alan Wake 2 arriving this October.

That coincides with Alan Wake 2’s second DLC, The Lake House, which sees players exploring a “mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret investigation… until something goes wrong”.