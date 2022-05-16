United States.- The American company Mattel is betting heavily on the inclusion and diversity and that is why he launched a Barbie doll with headphones for hearing impairmentthis in order that children identify themselves and can see themselves reflected in it.

Barbie doll with hearing aids (hearing impaired prosthesis), his new collection called Fashionista 2022along with her will also release a Ken doll with vitiligo.

this new 2022 Fashionista Line will be launched at Walmart, Target and Amazon, and according to the director Global Barbie Dolls by MattelLisa McKnight the goal is to encourage children to play with dolls that do not look like them and help them understand and celebrate the importance of inclusion.

It is worth mentioning that Mattel relied directly on the expertise of Dr. Jen Richardson, an expert in educational audiology to help accurately mimic the toy’s retro-ear devices, as reported by Regeneration.

“I am beyond excited for my young patients to see and play with a doll that looks just like them,” Richardson said.

We recommend you read:

It is worth remembering that in 2019 Mattel threw a Barbie in a wheelchair and a brunette doll with a prosthetic leg. Just like in 2020, she proposed a black Barbie with the skin condition vitiligo; which had been one of the best sellers, according to reports.