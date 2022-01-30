This morning Giovanni Malagò, president of Coni, had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. Malagò spoke to the Head of State just before boarding the flight that is taking him from Zurich to China for the Olympic Games. “I address my warmest greetings to the athletes and the Italian athletes – said Mattarella to Malagò -. And in particular to Michela Moioli for her new role as standard bearer and to Sofia Goggia with wishes for a speedy recovery. I will follow you with great affection and we will meet again on our return. Italy is always proud of you “.