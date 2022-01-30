The day after his re-election, the President of the Republic telephoned the President of Coni, leaving for China: “I will follow you with great affection, we will see you on your return”
This morning Giovanni Malagò, president of Coni, had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. Malagò spoke to the Head of State just before boarding the flight that is taking him from Zurich to China for the Olympic Games. “I address my warmest greetings to the athletes and the Italian athletes – said Mattarella to Malagò -. And in particular to Michela Moioli for her new role as standard bearer and to Sofia Goggia with wishes for a speedy recovery. I will follow you with great affection and we will meet again on our return. Italy is always proud of you “.
The Winter Games will kick off on Friday with the inaugural ceremony. Beijing will become the first city in the world to have hosted both the summer (in 2008) and winter Olympics in the history of the Games.
January 30, 2022 (change January 30, 2022 | 18:26)
