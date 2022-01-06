The delivery of the Italian women’s volleyball cup, the greeting with a long applause of the three thousand present, the response to the people: in his latest public appearance as President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella has again received the homage of the Roman public at the Palazzetto dello sport , as on his arrival. The Head of State handed the Italian Cup to Conegliano, in the hands of captain Joanna Wolosz, who in turn gave her a jersey. At the exit from the building under the notes of We Are the Champions, the long applause of the audience reciprocated by Mattarella with greetings towards the stands.