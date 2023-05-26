The idea

Dutch architecture firm MVRDV has created Matrix One, a laboratory and office building in Amsterdam designed to be disassembled into reusable parts. The six-story building has a steel structure and precast hollow core concrete slabs, which have been assembled without fixed connections so that the parts can be detached and reused after the building’s life cycle. According to MVRDV, more than 90% of building materials can be reused. “In the coming decades, when the building is no longer state-of-the-art, it will become a source from which to gather materials for other buildings,” said Frans de Witte, partner at MVRDV. Located in the Amsterdam Science Park, a research and entrepreneurship center in sustainable science and technology, MVRDV designed Matrix One as an example of sustainable design that meets Amsterdam’s energy performance goals. The 13,000-square-foot building is the largest of the seven buildings that make up the Matrix Innovation Center and serves as the social gathering space for the campus.



02:20