Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Matías Mier, ‘the new life’: exotic destination after separating from Melissa Martínez

January 17, 2023
matias mier
Photo:

Taken from instagram @Mati.mier

The player said that he was leaving Colombia, but now it is known that he will be much further away than thought.

matias mier announced this Sunday that he was leaving Colombia, because after his departure from Independiente Santa Fe in 2022 the Uruguayan midfielder did not find a team in local soccer.

To tell the truth, in recent times, Mier has been mentioned more for breaking up his marriage with the journalist Melissa Martinez, than for his football. The reality is that the love scandal, in which he separated from his wife, the presenter Melissa Martínez, ended up permeating a certain sector of the press. And with that ‘boom’, the best moment for the Uruguayan did not arrive.

So much was the echo of his separation from Martínez, that when his new destination was known this Monday, many Internet users did not hesitate to ensure that he did it to be away from Martínez.

(You can read: Piqué’s family explodes against Shakira for her strong song: ‘Let her disappear’).

Mier wants ‘a new life’

The Uruguayan soccer player ended his marriage to Melissa Martínez at the beginning of 2022.

Photo:

Instagram: @mati.mier / valentina.rendon7

Although it was known that Mier was going to another country to play, no one imagined that he would go so far from Melissa.

Thus, the charrúa traveled about 19 thousand kilometers to find a new challenge in his devalued football career.

According to network journalists, Matías Mier will play for Bhayangkara FC, in Indonesia.

FOOTBALL

