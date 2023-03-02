Masterchef Italia 12: advances, competitors, finalists, trials and guests of the final on March 2, 2023, Sky

This evening, 2 March 2023, the final of Masterchef Italia 12 will be broadcast, the popular cooking show broadcast tonight on Sky Uno at 21.15. Four competitors will compete for the prestigious award: Bubu, Edoardo, Hue and Mattia. Who will win? We find the highly confirmed judges together for the fourth consecutive year: Giorgio Locatelli, Bruno Barbieri and Antonino Cannavacciuolo. But what are the advances, competitors, rehearsals and guests of today’s episode? Here is all the information.

Advances

Four aspiring chefs who tonight on Sky and streaming on Now will show off all their talent to win the title of twelfth Italian MasterChef: Bubu, Edoardo, Hue and Mattia. The judges Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Giorgio Locatelli have the task of electing the winner of this edition, at the end of an exhilarating and exciting ride, with challenges of the highest technical level, which saw a Masterclass full of talent and determination at work.

Up for grabs for the winner, in addition to the title of twelfth Italian MasterChef, also 100,000 euros in gold tokens, the possibility of publishing their first recipe book thanks to the Baldini+Castoldi publishing house, access to a prestigious training at Alma, the International School of Italian Cuisine, and participation in the Masterchef Academy Workshop created in collaboration with Destination Gusto.

Guest of the final evening was the three-starred chef Clare Smyth, who overturned the rules of 'Fine dining'. Of Irish origin, a pupil of Gordon Ramsey, she conquered the three stars in London, in the Notting Hill district, with the restaurant 'Core by Clare Smyth'. The Chef has received numerous awards, including the title of 'Best Female Chef' in the world in 2018, for the 50 Best Restaurants guide. Chef Clare Smyth will be the protagonist of the first part of the evening, the one that will elect the members of the final; to follow, the most eagerly awaited and exciting step of the entire year, the presentation of one's tasting menu, which will lead to the announcement of the winner. Who will be the twelfth Italian MasterChef?

Masterchef Italy 12: finalists

Antonio Gargiulo known as ‘Bubu’, a 19-year-old student, born in Vico Equense and raised in Cagliari, says that MasterChef Italia represents an opportunity to demonstrate to his parents that cooking for him is not just a simple hobby but the way to transform his dream into reality. Edoardo Franco, 26 years old from Varese, currently unemployed, lived in Scotland where he worked as a rider for a delivery service but, due to various mishaps at work, he decided to quit to devote himself to his real passion.

Hue Dihn, 27, born in Vietnam, has the "big project", as she likes to call it, to ennoble the profession of 'Chef' in Vietnam. She was born in the countryside around Hanoi and raised in a humble family, in 2016 she arrives in Salerno where she studies International Relations; she currently lives in Florence, where she works as a consultant for a company that develops cooperation between Italian and Vietnamese companies. Mattia Tagetto, 37 years old, 'born in Bolzano' and passionate about cooking since he was a child, with his mother he has been in over 300 starred restaurants; he dreams of opening a ghost kitchen or a 'chicchetta' in his city.

How many bets

How many episodes are scheduled for Masterchef Italy 2022 2023? A total of 12 episodes, every Thursday, on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW starting from 15 December 2022 at 21.15. The final airs tonight, March 2. The complete schedule is below.

First episode: December 15, 2022

Second episode: 22 December 2022

Third episode: 29 December 2022

Fourth anointment: January 5, 2023

Fifth episode: January 12, 2023

Sixth episode: 19 January 2023

Seventh episode: January 26, 2023

Eighth episode: 2 February 2023

Ninth episode: 9 February 2023

Tenth episode: 16 February 2023

Eleventh episode: 23 February 2023

Twelfth installment (final): March 2, 2023

Masterchef Italia 12 final: streaming and live TV

We have seen the previews and the competitors, but where to see the Masterchef Italia 12 final live on TV and in streaming? The 2022 2023 edition of the cooking show will be broadcast on Sky Uno from Thursday 15 December 2022 at 21.15 and streamed on NOW or on the platform Sky Go, reserved for Sky subscribers.