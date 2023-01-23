The defendants in the trial against the Majorcan branch of the Los Angeles del Infierno gang, this Monday at the National Court. ZIPI ARAGON (EFE)

The Prosecutor’s Office has closed a massive sentence agreement with a large part of those prosecuted by the Mallorcan branch of Los Angeles del Infierno, the motorcycle gang accused of forming a “criminal organization” dedicated to extortion, drug trafficking and sexual exploitation of women. The trial began this Monday several hours late, which the public ministry took advantage of to reach agreements in accordance with 34 of the almost 50 people who sit on the bench of the National Court. These agreements imply the reduction of the sentence request for the thirty who have admitted the facts, whose punishments would finally range from financial fines to 12 and a half years in prison, depending on their involvement.

More information

Khalil Youssafi, vice president of the group created in 2009 in Mallorca, is among the defendants who have reached an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office. The biker has accepted a sentence of 12 years and months in prison for a string of crimes: belonging to a criminal organization, money laundering, prostitution, cover-up, threats, coercion, false documents, illegal detention, drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons .

The public ministry details in its indictment that the fifty defendants had settled on the island of Mallorca, where they “joined an international criminal organization that revolves around a world motorcycle club known as Hells Angels Motor Club (HAMC)” —Los Angeles del Inferno, in Spanish—. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, this gang was founded in 1948 in the United States and, from there, it has spread for decades to other areas of the world, through the creation of local groups called “Chapters.”

In this way, according to the accusation, “all the components participate in the expansion and strengthening of the organization.” “It is constantly growing in the selection of areas where to carry out its criminal activities, absorbing or establishing ‘forced’ friendship with the ‘motor club’ of these areas, and entering into conflict over the territory with the ‘docile’ or with clubs that are already rivals”, added the Prosecutor’s Office, which highlighted the “solid hierarchical structure” that the band presents.

The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the Hell’s Angels landed in Mallorca in November 2009, where they constituted their particular chapter, “with full members”. “This establishment in the Balearic Islands was a consequence of the gang’s strategy at a European level, motivated by its geographical location, the existence of hostess businesses, the possibility of money laundering and drug trafficking, and by the presence of a foreign resident population. , which facilitated extortion practices ”, explains the public ministry. In addition, the group allegedly maintained links with the chapters in Barcelona, ​​Hannover (Germany), Turkey, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

A shotgun with sawed-off barrels intervened in a search of those involved in the Majorcan branch of Los Angeles del Infierno.

Once on the Balearic island, the bikers began to develop their criminal activity, while “they had a high standard of living and were owners, through intermediaries and companies, of movable and immovable property.” They began to operate with enormous violence, an “intrinsic part” of Los Angeles del Infierno, according to the prosecutor José Grinda. Thus, they allegedly dedicated themselves to drug trafficking —“one of their main sources of income”—. Also to extortion, for which they raised the band’s own “violent reputation”: “One of the most commonly offered services is that of ‘protection’ to companies, associations or groups, including bikers, in areas controlled by them ”. And to prostitution, “through the acquisition of hostess clubs and the coercion of the women who work in them.”

At the same time, according to the public ministry, those involved hid from the Treasury the “great benefits” they obtained. “They laundered money of illicit origin through companies that acquire real estate of high economic value. They use companies and companies located in tax havens, where they send large amounts of cash through human couriers,” the accusation underlines.