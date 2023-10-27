This year the Big Brother is bringing a lot of gossip pages, thanks to the stories and disagreements that are being created within the house, between the various competitors. After the clash between Beatrice and Anita, it is up to Massimiliano and Grecia.

Greece Colmenaresduring the last appointment with Big Brother, named the actor himself, accusing him of having maintained inappropriate behaviors and attitudes, to the detriment of Heidi Baci.

These statements immediately sparked the ire of Maximilian, who immediately wanted to respond in very high tones. Taken by great anger, Varrese let slip some not very nice words about Grecia’s professionalism.

Varrese, the attack on Grecia: “Soap actress”. The response to Signorini’s poison

During the night the actor protagonist of the relationship inside the house, with Heidi Baci, wanted to vent against the actress Grecia Colmenares, for whom he did not want to spare himself: “Did you understand the soap opera starlet? In the confessional I’m delirious, that’s enough (…)”.

“Do you understand the treacherous blonde goody-goody from Venezuela? Enough. Did you hear what the little blonde angel with the crone’s eyes said? I’m going to cause a ruckus!”. These are just some very strong phrases said by Massimiliano.

But as soon as they returned live, the host Alfonso Signorini wanted to speak with Maximilianunderlining how much the latter complains of often being attacked by others.

But at the same time, he wants to point out that: “But you too indulge in monstrous wickedness. Why, when you say that Greece and Beatrice they no longer had the career they wanted, that is, it’s not like Marcello Mastroianni spoke, eh”.

At that point Massimiliano wanted to seek justification for his position and the words said, but without succeeding. Especially after that Alfonso he pointed out his excessive harshness with his expressions.

What many want to find out is whether the two actors will meet again to try to calm things down. Surely, however, this strong discussion will have a lot to talk about in the next few days, and most likely also in the next episodes.