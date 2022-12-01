«The updated situation of the rescue activities, promptly launched by the territorial structures of the Civil Protection service, records the death of 8 people, four missing and five injured, one of whom is seriously and currently hospitalized at the Cardarelli hospital in Naples» . This was stated by the Minister for Civil Protection and Marine Policies, Nello Musumeci, in the urgent report to the Chamber of Deputies on the Ischia tragedy. And he added: «The verification activity of the buildings has begun, 272 checks have been carried out, 45 structures are damaged and unusable, 56 are usable but damaged, and 162 are usable structures. In the next few days all the checks will be completed and to thus identify the red zone ».

And he then added: "The phenomenon of illegal activity is sad and widespread, a theme that can no longer be avoided".