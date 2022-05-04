About 600 people were killed in the Russian airstrike on the Regional Academic Theater of Drama in the Donetsk region of the city of Mariupol on March 16. The information is from the Associated Press.

In an article published on Wednesday (4), the news agency found that the death toll in the attack may have reached double the 300 that had been officially confirmed.

+São Paulo will double the number of police officers to fight crime on the streets

The investigation was carried out through testimonies from 23 survivors and first responders, as well as analysis of the theater’s floor plans, which were redone in a 3D model, and photos and videos taken before, during and after the attacks.

According to the testimonies of those who were at the scene, there were at least 1000 people in the building that was serving as a shelter for the bombings, but the maximum that was seen leaving, mainly through the main exit, was 200.

Survivors refute Russian argument

Shortly after the bombing, the Russian government declared that the theater had been destroyed by Ukrainian troops. This hypothesis was rejected by the citizens interviewed by the report, since none of them reported the presence of Ukrainian soldiers in the building. In addition, Russian forces knew that the building was being used as a refuge for civilians.

In this regard, the Ukrainian government has opened an investigation into Russian war crimes.

About 20,000 civilians were killed in the siege of the city.

The city of Mariupol, in the Donetsk region, is being a kind of resistance point for the Ukrainians. It has been surrounded since the first days of March. It is estimated that around 20,000 civilians were killed and that more war crimes were committed by Russian forces.

As soon as the siege of Russia began, the city government ordered that the entire building where the theater was located be cleared so that people could protect themselves from the bombings. The building was considered safe because of its sturdy walls and large basement.

As the days went by, the theater was used as a place where people could get food and water, in addition to having electricity, which had already been cut off in the rest of the city. A tank with water was in front of the building and a field kitchen worked next door.

After the bombing, the theater is in ruins and, according to a police officer heard by the report, the smell of death inside the place is unbearable. It is not yet known how many bodies remain there.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat