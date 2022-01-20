Many actors consider film directing as a step forward in their careers. This is the case of Anthony Mackie, one of the protagonists of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who is ready to make the leap and be able to carry out a movie for the first time.

The actor in question is still linked to the UCM and was the protagonist of one of the series that was seen in 2021 in Disney Plus: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

MCU actor will be director

According to Deadline, the actor Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcón in the UCM, would have everything agreed to direct his first film. The project will have saniyya sydney, actress who participated in the film King Richard. The name of the tape will be Spark.

What will Spark be about?

The feature film will tell the story of Claudette Colvin, an unsung heroine of the Civil Rights era. At 15 years old, she She confronted the racism that existed in her time and was even arrested for not giving up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, when public transportation was still divided according to skin color.

However, the story ended up eliminating it from its pages and gave the protagonism of the revolution to rosa Parks (who did the same), since for many Colvin’s poverty did not make her an ideal figure for the movement.