Married without his knowledge: 39-year-old goes to the municipality for the wedding and discovers that he already has a wife

Married without his knowledge. It is an absurd story, the one that happened to a 39-year-old from Salerno who on his own wedding day discovered that he already had a wife. The man appeared to have contracted a marriage eight years earlier with a girl from Santo Domingo, whom he claims he has never seen or known.

According to reports from La Città di Salerno, the 39-year-old has decided to file a complaint for forgery of the marriage certificate. However, a prescribed crime given the time that has passed since the alleged wedding. The civil court could therefore do nothing but reject the annulment request, while the investigations continue to shed light on the matter.