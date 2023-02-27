Last year, sexually transgressive behavior was detected at the large Amsterdam pharmaceutical company Prothya Biosolutions. This is the conclusion of research by company detective Hoffmann. However, a team leader who would not have intervened in time appears to have been wrongly suspended, according to a judgment published on Sunday by the Court of Appeal in Amsterdam.
