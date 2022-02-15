Civilizational convergence and linguistic cross-fertilization took place in Arabic and with it during the Islamic conquests, and the mixing of Arabs with peoples in the east and west, which made Arabic in the presence of the Qur’an and Islamic teachings clear presence in many languages, and in many societies, and perhaps the Turkish language is one of these languages ​​whose dictionary includes 111 A thousand words, including 6,500 Arabic words, especially with regard to the language of literature, poetry, singing, industries, bodies, official departments and the judiciary. Used in Turkish: manager, director, ambassador, ambassador, arsa, which is the common land, unfortunately, joint, criticism, civil, cave, traveler, alms, wife, adultery, olives, increase, happiness, coast, hour, speed, Square, inhabitant, mirage, cause, draw, hello, magician, weapon, negligence, thanks, tourism, broker, municipality, politics, agriculture, industry, company, drink, prostration, honor, condition, poetry, martyr, distress, healing, Testimony, friendship, companion, cashier, hospitality, weak, justice, nature, unjust, justice, urgent, wellness, science, Stubbornness, nervous, family, sane, astonishment, defect, public, temptation, benefit, thought, heir, orphan, opportunity, pen, intelligent, love, conscience, standing, grateful, inspiration, people of taste, some, self, look, win .

On the other hand, there are many words that came to us from Turkish, such as: medames, it came from al-Dimas, which is Turkish, which means the copper pot in which the beans are dipped, tarshi, prawns, queue, bag, soup, crabj, bucket, pot, tin, tin, which means smoke, toah. , and its meaning is frying pan, darbil or “durbin”, and it means close to the distant, Sarsari, which is the unemployed, Gothic, which means tin can, kandra, which is the shoe, an imprint, and its origin is “Basmaq” and it means the footprint of the foot, bulke, and it means perhaps for the possibility, Boueh, Its origin is “boyag”, which means paint or dye, customs, which is the tax of goods, railing, which means the backing or the reclining, dogri, which means straight, Sarai, and others such as: hammer, nut, sandpaper, tromba, pipe, and yawash, oh Wash, which means slow Or grill.. grill.

Perhaps what we have memorized from Egyptian cinema are many terms that many are unaware of are of Turkish origin, especially from the roles of actress “Mary Mounib”, such as; “Abla” means the older sister, “Abeh” means the older brother, “Teza” means the aunt, the word “Hanim”, which is the lady, and “Effendi” which is the employee, and from the titles: Pasha and Bek, Khedive, Bash engineer, Bash is a writer, Hakim Bachi, and he is the chief physician, Khoja, meaning the teacher, Nabtashi, the alternate, Tamarji, the nurse, Akzakhaneh, pharmacy, Safarji, the servant of the dining table, Taraz, tailor, Shawish, meaning the rank of sergeant, and Al-Bakbashi, meaning the rank of captain, As well as vocabulary such as: Al-Saray, Al-Haramlik, and Kobri, Awdah meaning room, and Tamali, meaning always or fixed.