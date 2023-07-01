Marracash stings Fedez again: he mentions Luis Sal in his new song

Marracash launches a new dig at Fedez: in his new song, in fact, the rapper mentioned Luis Sal, the former co-host of Wild Moss who in a video that has now become famous on the web attacked the singer revealing the reasons that led him to move away from the podcast created together with Fedez.

In the song Yallasingle from the new album by Marracash Drillionairethe rapper, in fact, sings together with Guè Pequeno: “They gave me the Tenco award / Bro, after this they regret it (Ahah) / Tell mom, tell the lawyer / Che Marra is back, that Marra is pissed” .

A quote (tell it to the mother, tell it to the lawyer ed) of the well-known phrase used by Luis Sal to attack Fedez and explain the reasons for his mysterious and sudden absence from Wild Moss.

It is not the first time that Marracash and Fedez tease each other both through passages and interviews. Recently, Marracash had explained that it was not a personal matter: “He and I have opposite and antithetical visions of life. He represents those who commit themselves today to one thing and tomorrow to another without having any credibility, without knowing the problem. I can speak of prison because I know who went there. Elodie can talk about gay because people in her family are gay ”.

Accusations to which Fedez had replied: “There are thousands of activists in Italy who carry on battles for civil rights every day without personally falling into one of the categories for which they fight”.

“I’m talking about jail because I know who has been there” is a bit like saying ‘I’ll fix your electrical system because my uncle is an electrician’ – added Fedez – I find it very dangerous to say ‘Elodie can talk about gays because the members are of his family’. Because it would be like saying ‘only black people and their relatives can be beaten for racial discrimination’”.