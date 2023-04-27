The Nerazzurri manager: “We’re in the running in all competitions, partially in the league, but we’re fighting to win at least fourth place which is an important goal for the club’s economy and prestige”

The managing director of Inter, Beppe Marotta, spoke to the microphones of SportMediaset before the Inter-Juventus match in the Italian Cup. Various topics covered. Three, in particular: season and Inzaghi, Lukaku and the disqualification lifted, and the expensive tickets for the Champions League semifinal.

Season — “We’re in the running in all competitions, partially in the championship, but we’re fighting to win at least fourth place which is an important goal for the club’s economy and prestige. The summary of this season, for now, is certainly positive. Inzaghi promoted? We are not in school. A relationship of trust is established with the coach and towards Inzaghi it is total and complete. The discontinuity is certainly a negative aspect, but we have to evaluate the season in its fullness and the judgment is positive”. See also Mou: "Now I can say, I hope Inter win the Scudetto. Bravo Sozza, with him in Naples ..."

Lukaku — “Gravina has made a very wise decision that brings everything to justice. There is an unwritten regulation, synonymous with ethical and moral behaviour, to which all the protagonists must comply”.

Dear tickets — “I don’t know how my collaborators are handling it. We are available to meet their needs, as long as they are attributable to compliance with the regulations and standards in force”.

