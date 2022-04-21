There was a time when the worldwide darling Red Bull and Milton Keynes’ talent scout par excellence, Helmut Markohe was not Dutch but German. Sebastian Vettel he became the youngest world champion in F1 history thanks to the trust placed in him by the manager from Graz, who brought him to F1, in the Red Bull ‘family’, when the Heppenheim native was not yet 20 years old. The rest, as they say, is history. Vettel and Red Bull dominated F1 for four full seasons, signing as many driver-constructor world championship braces, before separating at the end of the unfortunate 2014 vintage. Today, however, the German champion’s career seems to be truly set on a sad avenue of sunset.

The challenge Aston Martin, embraced by Vettel last year after leaving Ferrari, is certainly not bringing the desired results. Like many other teams, the Silverstone team also focused heavily on the 2022 regulatory revolution. few laps over the entire weekend, they seemed to many the tombstone on Vettel’s career. Many expect the former Ferrari driver to hang up his helmet at the end of the season. There are even those who hypothesize a resounding farewell to the current season. Speaking to the site F1-Insider Marko ruled out this scenario, but admitted to seeing his former protégé in serious crisis.

“Retiring in the middle of the season doesn’t suit Sebastian’s strong character – said Marko – but it would take a quick improvement on the part of the team, otherwise it will become increasingly difficult to stay motivated. In any case, It hurts my soul to see a four-time world champion in such a situation“. According to Marko, Vettel pays the price of a disorganized and soulless team. “This is still a team sport – concluded Marko – there is a need for team spirit and cohesion. This is why we have been able to keep the people most important to us on board for a long time, despite many attempts to take them away from us. While some of these attempts by Aston Martin have been successful, there is no point in picking individual people and then believing they are successful.“.