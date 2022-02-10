As it seemed immediately clear from the first images released by Red Bull of its RB18, the Anglo-German team has not really revealed the lines of its contender in the 2022 championship, but has only applied the chosen livery on the base car of the FIA. In fact, the teams were able to purchase the Federation base frames shown at Silverstone for promotional reasons, and – from what we learn – there will be several teams that will implement the same move as Red Bull at the presentationin order to conceal the shapes of the respective cars from the adversaries as much as possible up to the tests in Barcelona, ​​if not even in Bahrain.

The leaders of the team based in Milton Keynes did not want to hide the intention to reveal their cards, so much so that the councilor from the Germans of Sport1 Helmut Marko did not look for turns of words: “This is purely a marketing campaign.” Team principal Christian Horner also echoed him: “LOur car will not be like this when we see it on the track in Barcelona“. Two new brands on the new livery of the RB18, that of Oracle, generous sponsor operating in the field of information technology, and that of HRC, the sports division of Honda, the engine engineer who will produce the engines for the cars of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez , but who officially retired at the end of the last world championship.