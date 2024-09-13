Difficult one-two for Red Bull

Red Bull has won the last three Azerbaijan GPs, twice with Sergio Perez and once with Max Verstappen. However, that record will not be replicated this weekend. Helmut Markoin fact, expects a double of defensive races between Baku and Singapore. After the break, starting from Austin, Red Bull hopes to be able to attack again. Below are the words of the Austrian manager reported by the Austrian newspaper Little Newspaper.

The goal in Baku is the podium

“Monza was very difficult for us and we believe that Baku and Singapore are also a lottery for us in terms of set-up. Here in Baku there are a lot of 90-degree corners, a podium would already be a good result. Ferrari could be competitive again and also a good performance from Mercedes would be good news for us as we only have an 8-point advantage over McLaren.”

All eyes on Austin

“The improvements on our side will only be seen in Austin. We hope that our technicians have found the right cocktail after analyzing all the data we have collected in the last races”.

Verstappen’s mood

“Max is calmer because he understood that everyone has taken the situation seriously and is giving 100% to try to solve our problems.”

The Perez Factor

“Checo has often had brilliant weekends on street circuits, and we decided to confirm him for this reason too.”