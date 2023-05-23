Hamilton-Ferrari: the Daily Mail goes around the world

The British tabloid Daily Mail yesterday he dedicated part of the sports front page – on the day after Manchester City’s conquest of the Premier League – to the negotiation between Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari to bring the seven-time world champion expiring with Mercedes to Maranello in 2024. According to the magazine English the Scuderia would have put on the plate 40 million poundsat the exchange rate 45 million euros, a salary higher than what Hamilton currently receives in Mercedes.

Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, thus commented the rumors circulated from England on the eve of the Monaco Grand Prix, historically one of the ‘hottest’ venues in the driver market which obviously has the focus on the fact that Hamilton is expiring with Mercedes. “These rumors crop up every couple of years, when we have to make a new deal. But none of this is true. We discuss normally, without any time pressure. It’s just that it’s unfortunate that two friends, two blood brothers who have been on good terms for ten years, suddenly have to discuss money. I am absolutely convinced that we will find a solution, I have no doubts. I can’t imagine another scenario“.

A wedding that can no longer be postponed

The news of the alleged negotiation between Hamilton and Ferrari could not fail to find space in the Italian newspapers today on newsstands. “Why change team? Simple: because it’s the last chance to do it – reads the columns de The print in the commentary by Stefano Mancini – Hamilton will turn 39 in 2024 and, although he feels at the top of his form, he will be able to guarantee maximum performance for a couple of seasons. It is the argument that in Maranello they should use: rather than risk losing to Mercedeswhich also gave him six of the seven titles won, the better try to win in Ferrari. The contract problem needs to be resolved: Lewis is about to expire, while the Ferrari couple are still tied for one year. Leclerc hasn’t had any offers from Germany ‘for now’, he let himself escape to Azerbaijan. It is fascinating to think of a driver swap between Mercedes-Ferrari. If, on the other hand, Sainz were to move elsewhere, it would be fun to see the coexistence between a young driver, with enormous talent and ambition, and a legend”.

Hamilton in Ferrari like Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Leo Turrini up The Rest of the Pug he points out that it has been since 2018 – the year in which the negotiation between Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus went through – that the top management of the Maranello house have been fascinated by the idea of ​​bringing Hamilton to Ferrari: “John Elkann has been president of Ferrari since the summer of 2018. In the same period, his close relative Andrea Agnelli, at the time in vogue at Juventus, perfected the Cristiano Ronaldo deal. Since then, there have been rumors of Elkann’s interest in Hamilton. After that, the CR7 operation was a boomerang for the Old Lady. Leclerc is much younger than Hamilton, who has been in F1 since 2007. But Lewis has never hidden his admiration for the Ferrari legend: he has more than one Prancing Horse car in his garage. It will happen? I don’t know. Would that make sense? Maybe yes and maybe no. For sure, the Monte Carlo glamor week starts with a bang. Or with a wet firecracker?”.