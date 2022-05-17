Super Mario is about to return with a new sports video game, this time dedicated to the sport most loved and followed by Italians. The new Mario Strikers: Battle League Football will arrive on June 10 exclusively on the console family Nintendo Switch and will see the mustachioed plumber and all his friends challenge each other to strike, a discipline similar to football in which the best defense is offense. For the occasion, even the well-known commentator Riccardo Trevisani he took the field, commenting on an entire strike match between the Rockets, a team led by Super Mario, and the Crowns, led instead by his antagonist par excellence, the fearsome Bowser. Trevisani’s iconic voice accompanies the more than 6 minutes of the game, between spectacular passages and scenographic hyperthires that challenge the laws of physics.

The Rockets vs Crowns match highlights all the key features of Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, the highly anticipated new installment of the acclaimed Mario Strikers series that makes its big comeback on Nintendo Switch after 15 years. In this new adventure, players will be able to discover strike, a 5 vs 5 sport similar to football in which the only rule is to do everything to win.

It will be possible to choose from a roster of ten characters from all over the Mushroom Kingdom to compose your team and thus embark on challenges in which everything is allowed: the strike is in fact a unique discipline, made up of aggressive contrasts and devastating special shots, called hyperthires. , which allow you to score two goals instead of one. Furthermore, your team will be highly customizable thanks to the possibility of assigning specific equipment to the characters, which change not only their appearance, but also statistics such as speed, strength and precision of the passes.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, with the ability to include up to eight players in each game, four per team, on the same console, is truly the new Mario multiplayer experience not to be missed on Nintendo Switch. To share the fun with fans from around the world, the online game will also include the Club Striker mode, which allows 20 players to join forces to try to climb the world rankings. It will be possible to create your own team and customize it in all respects, from the composition of the team, to the uniform, passing through the emblem and arriving at the stadium in which to play. Awaiting the fans, every week there will be different challenges that will allow them to move to the upper division or relegate to the lower one, just like in a real football championship.

“Mario Strikers: Battle League Football takes all the fun of football and elevates it to the nth degree with insane tools and impossible shots. For a fan of the most beautiful sport in the world, it is truly a unique experience”Says sports commentator Riccardo Trevisani. “The game is inspired by football, but perfectly captures its spirit and tactical essence. Dubbing the Nintendo commercial was like commenting on a real match, even if the absence of a referee made itself felt: in Mario Strikers everything is really allowed!“.

A commercial was also created from the video which, with the voice of Riccardo Trevisani and produced by the production company Cinestudio, will be broadcast from today on all the digital channels of Nintendo in its 30 ” version and will be broadcast on TV starting today. from 22 May 2022 with the 20 ” one. The Mindshare team, Nintendo Italia’s media center, takes care of planning on Mass TV, Paid TV, Digital and Video on Demand channels, while Together takes care of all aspects related to the amplification campaign on social media.

“I am really happy to be able to partner with Nintendo for such a fun and over the top title like Mario Strikers: Battle League Football. On the other hand, it is a video game that brings together the legendary Super Mario and my greatest passion, football! On top of that, it allows you to play and share the fun with friends and family. For all those who already miss the Serie A, a strike match is the best way to pass the time while waiting for the resumption of the championship: Mario Strikers is really the perfect alternative to turn the summer evenings in company, spending them at the balloon sign!”Declares Trevisani.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football will be available from June 10th exclusively on Nintendo Switch.